Ørsted submits bid to build NJ's first offshore wind farm

|Orsted project, Buro Bank, in Liverpool Bay on the Irish Sea, powers more than 80,000 UK homes annually
Press release in the Cape May County Herald:
ATLANTIC CITY – Ørsted submitted a bid to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) Dec. 28 to build its Ocean Wind project in response to the first offshore wind request for proposal under Gov. Phil Murphy’s clean energy agenda, according to a release.
Ørsted has pioneered and refined the approach to developing and constructing offshore wind farms since it launched the world’s first offshore wind farm in 1991.
Ørsted owns and operates the Block Island Wind Farm, America’s first offshore wind farm, and has a comprehensive geographic coverage with the largest development capacity, totaling more than 8 gigawatts in seven states.
The proposed Ocean Wind project would be located 15 miles off Atlantic City, a significant distance away from the coastline and residential communities.
Should Ocean Wind receive approval from the NJBPU, Ørsted will work with Public Service Enterprise Group’s non-utility affiliates, which would provide energy management services and potential lease of land for use in project development. PSEG, which has a long history in New Jersey as well as a decade-long partnership with Ørsted, will have the option to become an equity investor in the project.
“Today is an important milestone in the state’s desire to build out its renewable energy portfolio,” stated Thomas Brostrøm, CEO of Ørsted US Offshore Wind and president of Ørsted North America.
“As the global leader in the development of offshore wind, we are confident in our ability to deliver a comprehensive, competitive project that will help Gov. Murphy achieve his goal of 3,500 megawatts of offshore wind by 2030, while boosting the economy and creating jobs,” he continued.
“We are pleased to continue supporting Gov. Murphy’s clean energy agenda,” stated Ralph Izzo, PSEG’s chairman, president and CEO. “New Jersey is fortunate to have excellent offshore wind resources. If approved Ocean Wind would provide substantial environmental benefits, as well as generate significant economic activity in the state.”
As presented in its proposal to the NJBPU, the Ocean Wind project will:
Deliver on Gov. Murphy’s goal of a sustainable offshore wind supply chain with the first permanent offshore wind manufacturing jobs in America in addition to the creation of up to 1,000 annual construction jobs within the state, providing significant opportunities for high-quality, skilled labor jobs from the South Jersey building and construction trades.
Make significant investments in New Jersey’s offshore wind fabrication, construction, and maintenance infrastructure — all of which will create long-term job potential and reduce the cost of future offshore wind farms in the region.
Provide more than half a million New Jersey homes with clean, reliable and stable-priced power.
Deliver a credible timeline as it’s the most mature project based on years of significant site investigation, permitting and interconnection work. This allows Ørsted to deliver on the economic, environmental and energy system benefits years before others can.
Establish the “Ocean Wind Pro-NJ” Grantor Trust (Pro-NJ Trust), which will support Minority Business Enterprises (MBE), Women Business Enterprises (WBE) and/or small businesses entering the offshore wind industry. The fund also will support investments in infrastructure resiliency projects throughout South Jersey.
Like this? Click to receive free updates
Energy, environment and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Sunday, December 30, 2018
Ørsted submits bid to build NJ's first offshore wind farm
Posted by Frank Brill at 1:25 AM
Labels: offshore wind, Orsted, PSEG, Ralph Izzo, turbines, wind energy
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)