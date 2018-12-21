What's behind the Rutgers' billboards in Dallas, Miami?

Rutgers has placed billboards in the three College Football Playoff cities.
James Kratch reports for NJ.com:
Rutgers is going to the College Football Playoff.
Kind of.
Pictures and posts about Rutgers football billboards in Florida and Texas have appeared on social media in recent weeks, leaving many stumped. Were they a recruiting ploy? Some sort of glitch or mistake? Or something else.
The athletics department has enjoyed the mystery and speculation - that was all part of the plan - but here’s the answer: The billboards are part of Rutgers' kickoff for next year’s celebration of the 150th anniversary of the first college football game with Princeton. They were specifically placed in the three cities that will host CFP games - Dallas for the Cotton Bowl, Miami for the Orange Bowl and Santa Clara, California, for the national championship game - in order to make a “brand statement” in spots the national college football media and thousands of fans will be descending upon.
Rutgers' goal? To get people at the three playoff games talking about the Scarlet Knights on social media and spreading the program’s brand. And if that means a lot of “What the hell is Rutgers doing with a billboard here?” tweets, so be it.
