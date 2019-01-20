Great Adventure neighbor: $500M mega sports complex

An artist's rendering of the main entrance to Adventure Crossing in Jackson, that developer Vito Cardinale says will eventually include a 3-acre sports bubble and other athletic facilities, two hotels, restaurants, retail and other uses, built at a total cost of $500 million and spread over 300 acres next to the Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor amusement and water parks. (Adventure Crossing)
Construction is on at the vast Adventure Crossing mixed-use complex next to Great Adventure in Jackson, where the developer says a 120,000-square-foot sports dome and two hotels are on track for completion in 2020. Potential future additions to the complex include an outdoor stadium for cricket and a brain research center inspired by his late wife.
Cardinale Enterprises founder Vito Cardinale said work on the dome began about three months ago, after a June groundbreaking on water and sewer lines that will serve the development.
When the entire complex, including additional phases, is completed in an estimated 10 years time at a projected cost of $500 million, Cardinale said Adventure Crossing will cover 300 acres.
Cardinale said he had acquired additional property since last summer that doubled the size of the site, which is located along Route 537 in a northern corner of Ocean County.
In the more immediate future, Cardinale said work on the first phase will be completed by “the end of 2020,” including the reinforced inflatable dome, which will measure 300 feet wide by 400 feet long and 89 feet tall, as well as an extended-stay 140-room Hilton Garden hotel and a 134-room Spring Hill Suites by Marriot hotel.
