Thursday, January 24, 2019
Ag and Enviro bills advancing today in the NJ Legislature
The following bills saw action today in the NJ Legislature:
A810 - Authorizes award of reasonable costs and attorney fees to farmers prevailing in certain farm management disputes.01/24/2019 Reported out of committee with committee amendments, 2nd reading in Assembly
A2417 - Creates "Coastal Climate Change Commission."
01/24/2019 Reported out of committee with committee amendments, 2nd reading in Assembly
A3764 - Permits stocking of triploid grass carp in waterbodies under certain circumstances.
01/24/2019 Reported out of committee, 2nd reading in Assembly
A4821 - Establishes new timeframes for implementation of certain requirements in "Global Warming Response Act"; requires DEP to adopt a strategy to reduce short-lived climate pollutants.
01/24/2019 Reported out of committee, referred to Assembly Appropriations Committee
S1700 - Concerns environmental permits in burdened communities.
01/24/2019 Reported out of committee with committee amendments, 2nd reading in Senate 01/24/2019 Referred to Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee
S2167 - Dedicates $500,000 annually in revenues from vessel registration and renewal fees to NJ Greenwood Lake Fund.
01/24/2019 Reported out of committee, referred to Assembly Appropriations Committee
S2920 - Establishes funding allocations for constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues for State's open space, farmland, and historic preservation programs for the Fiscal Year 2020 and thereafter.
01/24/2019 Reported out of committee with committee amendments, 2nd reading in Senate 01/24/2019 Referred to Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee
S3221 - Directs Department of Agriculture to establish Jersey Fresh sales pilot program; appropriates $500,000.
01/24/2019 Reported out of committee, 2nd reading in Senate 01/24/2019 Referred to Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee
**NOTE** Bills amended today may not yet be updated
Posted by Frank Brill at 10:04 PM
Labels: agriculture, burdened communities, Coastal Climate Change Commission, environment, farmers, farmland, Global Warming Response Act, New Jersey Legislature, NJ, open space, triploid grass carp
