Assembly enviro panel to hear from Princeton professor on UN climate report and possible impacts for New Jersey

Assembly Environment and Solid Waste Committee
Thursday, January 24, 2019
2 pm., 4th Floor, Committee Room 12, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ

 The committee 
Professor James Smith
will hear testimony from James Smith, William and Edna MacAleer Professor of Engineering and Applied Science at Princeton Environmental Institute, Princeton University, concerning the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report on global warming and the potential effects climate change and global warming may have on New Jersey. Professor Smith’s research focuses on extreme rainfall and major flooding events.

Legislation to be considered by the committee:

A2417Creates "Coastal Climate Change Commission."

A3804Dedicates $500,000 annually in revenues from vessel registration and renewal fees to NJ Greenwood Lake Fund.

A4606Requires State to use 20-year time horizon and most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Assessment Report when calculating global warming potential to measure the global warming impact of greenhouse gases.

A4821Establishes new timeframes for implementation of certain requirements in "Global Warming Response Act"; requires DEP to adopt a strategy to reduce short-lived climate pollutants.

ACR199Opposes EPA and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's proposed reductions to vehicle emissions and fuel efficiency standards.

S2167Dedicates $500,000 annually in revenues from vessel registration and renewal fees to NJ Greenwood Lake Fund.

