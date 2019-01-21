Assembly enviro panel to hear from Princeton professor on UN climate report and possible impacts for New Jersey

|Assembly Environment and Solid Waste Committee
Thursday, January 24, 2019
2 pm., 4th Floor, Committee Room 12, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ
The committee
Legislation to be considered by the committee:
|Creates "Coastal Climate Change Commission."
|Dedicates $500,000 annually in revenues from vessel registration and renewal fees to NJ Greenwood Lake Fund.
|Requires State to use 20-year time horizon and most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Assessment Report when calculating global warming potential to measure the global warming impact of greenhouse gases.
|Establishes new timeframes for implementation of certain requirements in "Global Warming Response Act"; requires DEP to adopt a strategy to reduce short-lived climate pollutants.
|Opposes EPA and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's proposed reductions to vehicle emissions and fuel efficiency standards.
