Monday, January 21, 2019

Carp, horse and baked goods bills before NJ Ag panel


The Assembly Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee will meet at 1 p.m., on January 24, 2019, in the  4th Floor Committee Room 15 of the State House, Annex in Trenton

 The committee will consider the following bills:

A810Authorizes award of reasonable costs and attorney fees to farmers prevailing in certain farm management disputes.

A2201Concerns baked goods sold at farm markets.

A3592Directs Dept. of Agriculture to authorize and advise food hubs.

A3673Requires disclosure of identifying information prior to the sale of a horse at auction.


A3764Permits stocking of triploid grass carp in waterbodies under certain circumstances.

A4387Establishes NJ Agricultural Literacy Week.

S410Concerns baked goods sold at farm markets.

S455Requires disclosure of identifying information prior to the sale of horses at auction.

S1953Directs Dept. of Agriculture to authorize and advise food hubs.


Posted by Frank Brill at 4:13 PM
Labels: , , , , , , , , , ,
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe here to view all our YouTube videos

Repost this article