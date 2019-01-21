Carp, horse and baked goods bills before NJ Ag panel

The Assembly Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee will meet at 1 p.m., on January 24, 2019, in the 4th Floor Committee Room 15 of the State House, Annex in Trenton
The committee will consider the following bills:
|Authorizes award of reasonable costs and attorney fees to farmers prevailing in certain farm management disputes.
|Concerns baked goods sold at farm markets.
|Directs Dept. of Agriculture to authorize and advise food hubs.
|Requires disclosure of identifying information prior to the sale of a horse at auction.
|Permits stocking of triploid grass carp in waterbodies under certain circumstances.
|Establishes NJ Agricultural Literacy Week.
