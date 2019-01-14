Christie McMullen takes top post at E-Town Gas

Tom Johnson reports for NJ Spotlight:
Elizabethtown Gas, the state’s smallest gas utility, has appointed Christie McMullen as president and chief operations officer. An industry veteran with 30 years of experience in utility operations, McMullen also will fill both roles at Elkton Gas.
McMullen will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of New Jersey-based Elizabethtown Gas and Maryland-based Elkton Gas, both of which were acquired by South Jersey Industries last year in a $1.7 billion deal.
Before joining Elizabethtown last month, McMullen previously served as vice president of gas distribution at Baltimore Gas and Electric where she oversaw a gas-main replacement program and was chief safety officer.
Elizabethtown also is undertaking a huge main replacement program. It filed a petition with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities this past November, seeking to spend more than $500 million over five years to replace 300 miles of pipeline.
Safety, the ‘top priority’
“Christie brings a wealth of experience in the gas industry and we are confident she can deliver on the legacy of safety, community and service that Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas have built,’’ said Dave Robbins, president of SJI Utilities, the holding company for the two utilities and South Jersey Gas.
“I’m excited to join the team, leading incredible service-focused professionals who maintain safety as their top priority,’’ McMullen said. “I intend to leverage the talents of our employees and my experience to continue to deliver award-winning, safe, reliable affordable natural gas service to our 299,000 customers.
Elizabethtown has roots stretching back to 1855 and once was owned by the Kean family. It was purchased by AGL Resources in 2004 after its parent NUI ran into deep financial trouble, as well as problems with state regulators after the utility’s earnings were mixed with unregulated subsidiaries.
Elizabethtown became part of the Southern Company when AGL Resources was acquired by the former in 2016.
Like this? Click to receive free updates