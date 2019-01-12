Shutdown affecting response as Red Tide returns to FL

The Red Tide algae bloom that floated away from shore around Thanksgiving has popped back up near the beaches of Sarasota and Manatee counties, but scientists say the federal government shutdown is making it harder to track where the toxic algae is and where it might go next.





Because of the shutdown, federal scientists who were helping analyze data and produce forecasts and other reports are sitting at home, not working in their laboratories.



"Tracking the Red Tide takes a village," explained Barb Kirkpatrick,

a harmful algae bloom expert who is executive director of the Gulf

of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System Regional Association, which works with federal scientists.



One important member of that village, she said, is Rick Stumpf, a scientist from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Center for Coastal Monitoring and Assessment in Silver Spring, Md. He leads a group who use satellites to collect imagery of the gulf and then interpret the imagery. The satellites can spot where concentrations of the algae are growing in the gulf.



Before the shutdown, caused by a dispute over President Trump's demand for $5 billion to pay for a border wall, Stumpf was sending out weekly reports on his team's analysis of the satellite images to state and local government officials. But not any more.



"I am sure they are missing his reports," Kirkpatrick said.



A part of studying Red Tide is sending underwater gliders — drones that operate like submarines — out to sample for Red Tide algae below the surface. Kirkpatrick said her organization is working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the University of South Florida and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on plotting out where to send those drones.



"We are missing Rick's expertise in the planning of the next mission," Kirkpatrick said.



Another section of the same federal agency was investigating how Red Tide killed the dolphins that were washing up dead on Florida's beaches. That effort is also on hold now, said Kirkpatrick's colleague Chris Simoniello, who is based at USF.



Simoniello said the Gulf of Mexico monitoring program, which gets about half its funding from the federal agency, just missed being crippled by the shutdown.



"Our funding was deposited right before the shutdown started, so we're good to the end of September," she said.