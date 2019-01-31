Thursday, January 31, 2019

Governor Murphy signs funding, other environmental bills


     TRENTON – Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following environmental bills into law:

     A2732 (Andrzejczak, Dancer / Van Drew) – Clarifies that use of propane-powered noise making device is allowed as a non-lethal method of wildlife control on farmland.

     A4579 (Lopez, Pinkin / Sweeney, Oroho) – Appropriates $28,883,557 in 2003 and 1992 bond act monies for loans for dam restoration and repair projects and inland waters projects.

     A4733 (Taliaferro, Houghtaling, Downey / Gopal, Cruz-Perez) – Appropriates $15,000,000 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to State Agriculture Development Committee for municipal planning incentive grants for farmland preservation purposes.

     A4735 (Houghtaling, Verrelli, Taliaferro / Cruz-Perez, Gopal) – Appropriates $1,591,000 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to State Agriculture Development Committee for grants to certain nonprofit organizations for farmland preservation purposes.

     A4736 (Armato, Freiman, Murphy / Oroho, Gopal) – Appropriates $8,896,229 to State Agriculture Development Committee for farmland preservation purposes.

     A4748 (Pintor Marin, Chiaravalloti, Quijano / Greenstein, Bateman) – Authorizes NJ Infrastructure Bank to expend additional sums to make loans for environmental infrastructure projects for FY2019.

     A4751 (Freiman, Tully, Murphy / Codey, Bateman) – Appropriates $15.696 million from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to DEP for State acquisition of lands for recreation and conservation purposes, including Blue Acres projects.

    S679 (Bateman, Smith / DeAngelo, Mukherji, Danielsen) – Increases civil penalties for certain natural gas or hazardous liquid facility safety violations.

     S3186 (Codey / Mukherji, McKnight, Schaer) – Amends list of environmental infrastructure projects approved for long-term funding for FY2019 to include new projects and remove certain projects.

 Like this? Click to receive free updates

     
Posted by Frank Brill at 2:55 PM
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe here to view all our YouTube videos

Repost this article