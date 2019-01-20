Energy, environment and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Sunday, January 20, 2019
NJ Senate enviro committee to turn to resource damages
The Senate Environment and Energy Committee is scheduled to receive an update on the progress of the task force investigating natural resource damage issues when it meets on Thursday, January 24, 2019.
The meeting will be held at 10:00 AM in Committee Room 6, 1st Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ.
In addition, the committee will consider the following bills:
S1700 (Singleton / Weinberg) - Concerns environmental permits in burdened communities.
S2920 (Smith / Bateman / Greenstein) - Establishes funding allocations for constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues for State's open space, farmland, and historic preservation programs for Fiscal Year 2020 and thereafter.
S3130 (Pou) - Prohibits the sale of paint or coating removal products that contain methylene chloride unless purchaser meets certain safety standards for use.
S3262 / A4416 (Kean / Greenstein / Swain / Karabinchak / Timberlake) - Prohibits sale or distribution of products containing asbestos.
Posted by Frank Brill at 9:37 PM
Labels: legislation, natural resources, New Jersey, NJ
