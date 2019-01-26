Saturday, January 26, 2019

No income tax disclosure, no presidential votes in NJ

A bill scheduled for consideration in a New Jersey Senate committee would prohibit the appearance on the state election ballot of any presidential or vice-presidential candidate who fails to disclose their federal income tax returns.

 Three Senate Democrats--Loretta Weinberg of Bergen County and Shirley Turner and Linda Greenstein, both of Mercer County, are sponsors of S-119 that also would bar New Jersey members of the Electoral College from casting votes for Presidential or Vice-Presidential candidates who fail to make public their tax returns.

 The bill is scheduled to be heard by the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism, and Historic Preservation Committee at 10:30 a.m. on January 31, 2019. The committee will meet in  Room 4, 1st Floor, State House Annex in Trenton.
Posted by Frank Brill at 4:34 PM
Labels: , , , , ,
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe here to view all our YouTube videos

Repost this article