No income tax disclosure, no presidential votes in NJ

A bill scheduled for consideration in a New Jersey Senate committee would prohibit the appearance on the state election ballot of any presidential or vice-presidential candidate who fails to disclose their federal income tax returns.
Three Senate Democrats--Loretta Weinberg of Bergen County and Shirley Turner and Linda Greenstein, both of Mercer County, are sponsors of S-119 that also would bar New Jersey members of the Electoral College from casting votes for Presidential or Vice-Presidential candidates who fail to make public their tax returns.
The bill is scheduled to be heard by the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism, and Historic Preservation Committee at 10:30 a.m. on January 31, 2019. The committee will meet in Room 4, 1st Floor, State House Annex in Trenton.