PSEG sells former NJ coal-power plants to re-developer

The former Hudson Generating Station in Jersey City. - (XENONICE [PUBLIC DOMAIN] VIA WIKIMEDIACOMMONS.ORG)
Linda Lindner reports for NJBIZ
PSEG Power, a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group, announced on Wednesday the sale its retired Hudson Generating Station, in Jersey City and Secaucus, and Mercer Generating Station, in Hamilton Township, sites to Hilco Redevelopment Partners, an operating company within Hilco Global.
Both coal-burning power plants were built in the 1960s and retired in June 2017.
According to a press release, PSEG selected Chicago-headquartered HRP based on their strong environmental track record and demonstrated success in managing complex redevelopment projects, including retired coal plants.
HRP envisions redeveloping the sites as state-of-the-art industrial parks to serve the growing need for regional warehouse distribution hubs in central and northern New Jersey.
PSEG is committed to being a leading clean energy provider. Last year, the company set the goal of eliminating 13 million metric tons of CO2-equivalent emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels.
"We hope these sites will continue to be productive assets for the communities that hosted the plants for decades," said John Paul Cowan, senior vice president of operations for PSEG Fossil, in a release. "That's why we sought out a buyer that understands the strategic value of both locations and will leverage the great labor pool in the surrounding areas. Hilco Redevelopment Partners has a track record of success taking on both the remediation of these types of industrial facilities and, most importantly, redeveloping them into economic engines for the people who live in and around the sites."
