Supreme Court teed up to act on mystery Mueller-related grand jury case

WASHINGTON-- The Supreme Court could now decide as early as Wednesday afternoon whether an unnamed foreign-owned company will have to pay daily fines for avoiding a grand jury subpoena related to Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation.
The company submitted a reply under seal to the Supreme Court earlier today, following written arguments it and the Justice Department made last week.
The filing Wednesday tees up a vote by the full Supreme Court.
