After decade of strikeouts, Philly might ban plastic bags

Fifth time’s the charm? Councilman Mark Squilla hopes so. The District 1 lawmaker is planning to introduce a bill to ban or tax plastic bags in the city — again.

Nationwide, the idea is gaining steam. In the name of environmental sustainability, 12 states and 200 municipalities have either already halted bag distribution, or are working on preemptive measures to do so.

In Philly, not so much. Squilla’s attempt will mark nearly a half-dozen times people have tried — and failed — to reduce the use of an item that contributes to the city’s litter epidemic as it turns into urban tumbleweeds.

But Squilla appears confident that this is the year. He’s got support from the city and a few of his fellow legislators, and said much of the opposition from lobbyists has died down as bans have become more common.

“This is a great opportunity right now,” Squilla told Billy Penn. “Before the end of 2019, this legislation will pass.”

A decade’s worth of strikeouts

The first time City Council debated a bill to curb plastic bag use, it was 2007

The same cohort tried again in 2009. And got the exact same result . That’s two flops.

But to the advocates’ dismay, no sitting councilmembers took immediate action. Strike three.

Enter Squilla. The year is 2015, and the second-term lawmaker is ready to go to bat for this small-scale sustainability initiative. He suggests a 5-cent fee for anyone who uses plastic to bring home goods from city retail establishments.

Still, no dice. After lawmakers voiced their concerns that a plastic bag fee would be a regressive tax on poor Philadelphians , Squilla tabled it. Strike four.

