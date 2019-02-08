Most and least popular U.S. states for Hybrids and EVs

Reported in
Clean Technica:
Clean Technica:
Which US state is greener? Which is not very electric vehicle (EV) friendly? Such were the questions CarMax asked in its recent survey of the top 10 states for sales of these eco-friendly vehicles in 2018.
What’s The Best State In The US For Driving Clean Cars?
It will probably come as little surprise to find that the state of California comes out at the top. It is indeed the friendliest state for EVs, plug-in hybrids, and hybrids in the US.
The next two states for eco-friendly vehicle sales were Oregon and Washington, according to the CarMax findings.
What also caught our attention were the worse places, the places with the lowest sales of hybrids and EVs: Louisiana (1.57%), Mississippi (1.54%), and Delaware (1.44%).
Getting back to the good ones, after the top three mentioned above, the list goes on with Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, Idaho, Oklahoma, and Virginia rounding out the top 10.
