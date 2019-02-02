Energy, environment and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Saturday, February 2, 2019
NJ Assembly committee to consider energy bills on Jan. 7
The New Jersey's Assembly Telecommunications and Utilities Committee will meet on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 10:00 AM in Committee Room 9, 3rd Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ.
The following bills will be considered:
A2469 (DeAngelo / Mukherji) - Concerns installation and maintenance of solar panels in common interest communities.
A3315 (Vainieri Huttle) - Requires electric, gas, and water public utilities to provide bill credits to volunteer fire companies, first aid, rescue, and emergency squads, and nonprofit homeless and domestic violence assistance organizations.
A4010 / S604 (Pinkin / Smith) - Provides that electric power supplier license issued by BPU may be renewed without expiring if certain conditions are met.
A4012 / S605 (Pinkin / Smith) - Provides that natural gas supplier license issued by BPU may be renewed without expiring if certain conditions are met.
AR107 (Dancer) - Affirms the importance of modernizing and replacing certain natural gas pipelines in this State.
Like this? Click to receive free updates
Posted by Frank Brill at 4:29 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)