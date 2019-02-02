Saturday, February 2, 2019

NJ Assembly committee to consider energy bills on Jan. 7


The New Jersey's Assembly Telecommunications and Utilities Committee will meet on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 10:00 AM in Committee Room 9, 3rd Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ.

The following bills will be considered:

A2469 (DeAngelo / Mukherji) - Concerns installation and maintenance of solar panels in common interest communities.

A3315 (Vainieri Huttle) - Requires electric, gas, and water public utilities to provide bill credits to volunteer fire companies, first aid, rescue, and emergency squads, and nonprofit homeless and domestic violence assistance organizations.

A4010 / S604 (Pinkin / Smith) - Provides that electric power supplier license issued by BPU may be renewed without expiring if certain conditions are met.

A4012 / S605 (Pinkin / Smith) - Provides that natural gas supplier license issued by BPU may be renewed without expiring if certain conditions are met.

AR107 (Dancer) - Affirms the importance of modernizing and replacing certain natural gas pipelines in this State.

Posted by Frank Brill at 4:29 PM
