Wednesday, February 20, 2019

NJ Assembly voting session on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019



Among the 47 bills scheduled for votes on Monday, Feb. 25 in the New Jersey General Assembly, are the following pieces of energy and environment legislation: 

A436 (Schaer / Jimenez / Wimberly) - Requires electric public utilities to provide priority power restoration to certain medical facilities, assisted living facilities, and nursing homes.

A1052 (Houghtaling / Taliaferro / Andrzejczak) - Creates alternate voting members on county agriculture development boards.

S542 / A3166 (Oroho / Singleton / Tucker / Wirths / Space) - Designates High Point State Park as High Point State Park and New Jersey Veterans Memorial.

S601 / A4011 (Smith / Greenstein / Pinkin) - Requires end-of-life recycling of solar and photovoltaic energy generation facilities and structures.

S604 / A4010 (Smith / Pinkin) - Provides that electric power supplier license issued by BPU may be renewed without expiring if certain conditions are met.

S606 / A1371 (Smith / Greenstein / Kennedy / Johnson / Eustace) - Encourages local units to plan for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.


