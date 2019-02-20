NJ Assembly voting session on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019

|Among the 47 bills scheduled for votes on Monday, Feb. 25 in the New Jersey General Assembly, are the following pieces of energy and environment legislation:
A436 (Schaer / Jimenez / Wimberly) - Requires electric public utilities to provide priority power restoration to certain medical facilities, assisted living facilities, and nursing homes.
A1052 (Houghtaling / Taliaferro / Andrzejczak) - Creates alternate voting members on county agriculture development boards.
S542 / A3166 (Oroho / Singleton / Tucker / Wirths / Space) - Designates High Point State Park as High Point State Park and New Jersey Veterans Memorial.
S601 / A4011 (Smith / Greenstein / Pinkin) - Requires end-of-life recycling of solar and photovoltaic energy generation facilities and structures.
S604 / A4010 (Smith / Pinkin) - Provides that electric power supplier license issued by BPU may be renewed without expiring if certain conditions are met.
S606 / A1371 (Smith / Greenstein / Kennedy / Johnson / Eustace) - Encourages local units to plan for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Like this? Click to receive free updates
No comments:
Post a Comment