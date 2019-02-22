NJ lawmakers counter Trump asbestos leniency with a ban

Recognizing that asbestos is a danger that takes the lives of as many as 15,000 Americans every year, the New Jersey Assembly yesterday approved and sent to the governor (A4416) which would ban the sale of any product in the state that contains asbestos.
The bill was introduced in response to a recent move made by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics to allow for the manufacture of new products containing asbestos in a case-by-case basis.
That move by the Trump administration comes despite overwhelming evidence showing that asbestos exposure increases the risk of developing lung diseases, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, and asbestosis.
"There is absolutely no reason why any New Jerseyans should be at risk of asbestos exposure," said Assemblywoman Lisa Swain (D-Bergen/Passaic), sponsor of the bill with Assembly collegues Robert Karabinchak (D-Middlesex) and Britnee Timberlake (D-Essex / Passaic).
"While the current Administration in Washington may be okay with rolling back environmental health standards that protect so many Americans, here in New Jersey we are not, and this bill ensures we will stay proactive in protecting our residents," Swain said.
The legislation, which passed the Assembly 77-9 and the Senate 35-0, has been sent to Governor Phil Murphy for his consideration.
