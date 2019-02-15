Three offshore energy vendors competing for NY contract

© Dawid S Swierczek / Adobe Stock
Eric Haun is editor of Offshore Engineer
Equinor, Vineyard Wind and Ørsted are among the offshore wind players who have submitted separate bids to supply New York with power from planned projects off the coast of Long Island.
The bids come in response to New York’s 800 MW procurement, its first formal solicitation targeted the developing U.S. offshore wind industry. New York is expected to announce the chosen supplier(s) later this spring.
Equinor’s 80,000-acre Empire Wind project site is located between 14 and 35 miles south of Long Island in the New York Bight, with a potential capacity of up to 2,000 MW of renewable power.
Vineyard Wind’s Liberty Wind proposal includes 400, 800 and 1,200 MW project size options and would be located in federal waters 85 miles away from the nearest New York shore.
Ørsted, alongside partner Eversource Energy, has submitted a proposal for the Sunrise Wind project which would be built more than 30 miles east of Montauk.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has stated it is his objective to eventually develop 9,000 MW of offshore wind energy to supply New York.
