Bills on Deck for next NJ Senate Enviro Committee Meeting

The Senate Environment and Energy Committee will meet on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10:00 AM in Committee Room 6, 1st Floor, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ.
The following bills will be considered:
S1614 (Kean / Andrzejczak) - Increases amount annually credited to Shore Protection Fund to $50 million.
S1742 (Greenstein) - Requires water purveyors to conduct, and report to DEP, water loss audits.
S1768 (Greenstein / Diegnan) - Requires DOT to prioritize green stormwater infrastructure in design, construction, reconstruction, and repair of public highways.
S1774 (Greenstein) - Specifies minimum 20-year planning duration for NJ Statewide Water Supply Plan and adds new requirements for the plan.
S3000 (Bateman) - Establishes "Jersey Native Plants Program."
S3146 (Singleton / Addiego) - Establishes owning or possessing animal fighting or dog fighting paraphernalia as crime of third degree; establishes civil animal cruelty penalties therefor.
S3457 (Sweeney) - Appropriates $450,000 for Hooked on Fishing-Not on Drugs Program.
S3470 (Smith) - Authorizes sale and conveyance of certain State-owned real property in Stafford Township, Ocean County to US Fish and Wildlife Service.
SR85 (Van Drew / Greenstein) - Supports designation of Atlantic City as international center on global warming and climate change.
