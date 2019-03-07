Deal between N.J. state workers union and Murphy includes raises but also reduced health care costs

Hetty Rosenstein, New Jersey director of the Communications Workers of America, addresses a crowd of hundreds at a rally to protest Gov. Chris Christie's pension funding cuts. (Adya Beasley | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)
By Samantha Marcus | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
A tentative contract between the largest union of state workers and Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration includes annual raises and takes aim at out-of-network health care costs.
The Communications Workers of America announced earlier this week it had reached a tentative agreement on a four-year contract, and the administration provided details Friday morning. The contract, which must be ratified by members, will apply to 2019 through 2023. The union’s current contract is set to expire in June.
As part of the deal, CWA members will get 2 percent raises annually, and the two sides agreed to devise a new health care plan that the administration estimates should save the state at least $70 million a year.
“Our tentative contract agreement provides fair wages, allows for CWA members to enter a new health care plan that generates significant savings for the state of New Jersey and taxpayers, and provides a fair premium share for members,” Murphy said in a statement.
"Together, we’re turning the page from the failed approaches of the past toward a new chapter of mutual respect and dialogue with our workforce.”
CWA New Jersey Director Hetty Rosenstein said the negotiations were long and and difficult and they “butted heads” as they went about creating the new health care plan, but she praised the administration for being open to new ideas.
“They don’t ever say things to you like ‘no, you shouldn’t try that’," Rosenstein said. “We brought innovations to the table and they consider them really seriously.”
The new health insurance plan will reduce reimbursements to out-of-network providers. In addition, the state will conceive a health care ombudsman position to help state workers choose in-network providers and offer counseling in selecting a health care plan.
