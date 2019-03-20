Energy and enviro bills on NJ Senate voting list for Mar. 25

The following bills are scheduled for floor votes Monday in the New Jersey Senate:
S2421 - Requires community associations to allow installation of electric vehicle charging stations.
S2920 - Establishes funding allocations for constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues for the Fiscal Year 2020 and thereafter and revises law for State's open space, farmland preservation programs; appropriates $500,000.
A4578 - Makes supplemental appropriation of $50 million from General Fund to DEP and adds language provisions concerning the use of certain environmental settlement monies for natural resource restoration projects.
S3110 - Makes supplemental appropriation of $50 million from General Fund to DEP and adds language provisions concerning the use of certain environmental settlement monies for natural resource restoration projects.
