Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Energy, environment bills up for vote in NJ Assembly - 3/25
The New Jersey Assembly is scheduled to vote on the following list of energy and environment bills on Monday, March 25 in Trenton, NJ:
A1040 - Establishes NJ "Landowner of the Year" award program.
A3242 - Permits certain deer control activities; prohibits deer feeding; and establishes check-off donation on hunting license applications to support venison donation program; authorizes the issuance of multispecies depredation permit for wildlife control on farmland
[Scheduled action in the Senate on Monday, March 25]
A5034 - Authorizes sale and conveyance of certain State-owned real property in Stafford Township, Ocean County to US Fish and Wildlife Service.
A4060 - Exempts sales of certain materials used in industrial sand casting processes from sales and use tax.
A4012 - Provides that natural gas supplier license issued by BPU may be renewed without expiring if certain conditions are met.
S1074 - Provides for protection of the public right of access to certain public trust lands.
A4221 - Provides for protection of the public right of access to certain public trust lands.A4845 - Prohibits certain possession, sale, trade, distribution, or offering for sale of shark fins.
