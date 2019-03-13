Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Enviro and energy bills on NJ Senate voting list - Mar 14


The following environment and energy bills are scheduled for votes on Thursday, March 14, in Trenton: 

 S542 - Designates High Point State Park as High Point State Park and New Jersey Veterans Memorial.

 S1606 - Permits small businesses to qualify for loans from EDA for costs of an energy audit and making energy efficiency or conservation improvements. 

S1729 - Designates Streptomyces griseus as New Jersey State Microbe.

S3040 - Prohibits the use of products containing asbestos in building construction.

Posted by Frank Brill at 2:59 PM
