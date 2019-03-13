Energy, environment and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Enviro and energy bills on NJ Senate voting list - Mar 14
The following environment and energy bills are scheduled for votes on Thursday, March 14, in Trenton:
S542 - Designates High Point State Park as High Point State Park and New Jersey Veterans Memorial.
S1606 - Permits small businesses to qualify for loans from EDA for costs of an energy audit and making energy efficiency or conservation improvements.
S1729 - Designates Streptomyces griseus as New Jersey State Microbe.
S3040 - Prohibits the use of products containing asbestos in building construction.
2:59 PM
