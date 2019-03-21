Green building and sustainability projects win awards in NJ

The honorees will be recognized at the organization's Annual Awards Gala from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at the LEED-registered Hyatt Regency in New Brunswick, NJ.
"This year’s winners are exciting and inspiring. They range from corporate campuses, higher education facilities, sustainably built residential projects, a comprehensive green cleaning initiative, and an urban resiliency park,” said USGBC NJ Board Chair Daniel Topping, Principal with NK Architects.
This year's award winners are:
- LEED Project of the Year: Residential Community Inclusiveness - 913 New York Ave, Union City, NJ
- LEED Project of the Year: Residential Passive House - Candela Lofts
- LEED Project of the Year: Commercial - Unilever's Project Unify
- Innovative Practices/ Innovative Project of the Year - Achievement in Sustainability Through Janitorial Services (SBM Management Services)
- LEED Project of the Year: Schools - Frank J. Gargiulo Campus, Hudson County Schools of Technology
- Honorable Mention: Commercial Community Dedication - Subaru of America Headquarters
- Honorable Mention: Commercial LEED Zero Initiative - Colgate-Palmolive Burlington Driving Towards LEED Zero
- Honorable Mention: Sustainable Practices Storm and Public Space Resiliency - 700 Jackson Redevelopment & Resiliency Park, Hoboken
- Honorable Mention: Sustainable Schools - Center for Environmental & Life Sciences, Montclair State University
Detailed descriptions of the projects are available online
List of previous winners (2007- 2018)
Like this? Click to receive free updates
No comments:
Post a Comment