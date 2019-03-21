Thursday, March 21, 2019

Green building and sustainability projects win awards in NJ

Nine projects in New Jersey that demonstrated outstanding achievement and best practices in green building and sustainability in 2019 have been selected for awards by the U.S. Green Buildings Council's New Jersey Chapter (USGBC NJ).

 The honorees will be recognized at the organization's Annual Awards Gala from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at the LEED-registered Hyatt Regency in New Brunswick, NJ.

 "This year’s winners are exciting and inspiring. They range from corporate campuses, higher education facilities, sustainably built residential projects, a comprehensive green cleaning initiative, and an urban resiliency park,” said USGBC NJ Board Chair Daniel Topping, Principal with NK Architects. 

 This year's award winners are:

  • LEED Project of the Year: Residential Community Inclusiveness - 913 New York Ave, Union City, NJ
  • LEED Project of the Year: Residential Passive House - Candela Lofts
  • LEED Project of the Year: Commercial - Unilever's Project Unify
  • Innovative Practices/ Innovative Project of the Year - Achievement in Sustainability Through Janitorial Services (SBM Management Services)
  • LEED Project of the Year: Schools - Frank J. Gargiulo Campus, Hudson County Schools of Technology
  • Honorable Mention: Commercial Community Dedication - Subaru of America Headquarters
  • Honorable Mention: Commercial LEED Zero Initiative - Colgate-Palmolive Burlington Driving Towards LEED Zero
  • Honorable Mention: Sustainable Practices Storm and Public Space Resiliency - 700 Jackson Redevelopment & Resiliency Park, Hoboken
  • Honorable Mention: Sustainable Schools - Center for Environmental & Life Sciences, Montclair State University

