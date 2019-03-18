Monday, March 18, 2019

NJ counties with the highest and lowest property taxes

By Samantha Marcus | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
New Jersey's average property tax bill was $8,767 last year, but that can vary a whole lot depending on which county you call home.
For the first time, homeowners in one county paid more than $12,000 on average for property taxes. Five counties topped $10,000.
Meanwhile, the average tax bills in three counties were below $6,000.
See where your county falls as we rank them from lowest to highest:
Posted by Frank Brill at 12:52 PM
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe here to view all our YouTube videos

Repost this article