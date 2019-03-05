PADEP public meeting tonight in Bucks County, Pa. on controversial liquid- waste-incineration plant, Elcon

|Elcon chemical waste treatment plant in Falls Township - Graphic rendering
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will host a public meeting tonight regarding Elcon Recycling Services, LLC’s (Elcon) proposed plans to construct and operate a hazardous waste treatment and storage facility to treat and store liquid waste at the Keystone Industrial Port Complex in Falls Township, Bucks County.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Sheraton Bucks County Hotel, 400 Oxford Valley Road, Langhorne, PA 19047
Here's how the DEP describes the meeting
The public meeting will be held to answer questions from the public regarding the permit applications for the project. Representatives from DEP’s Waste Management, Air Quality, and Clean Water programs will be on hand to discuss permit applications currently under review.
To date, Elcon has applied to DEP for a Solid Waste Management Permit for a Commercial Hazardous Waste Treatment and Storage Facility, an Air Quality Plan Approval, and a General Stormwater Discharge Permit.
Solid Waste Management Permit Application: Elcon submitted a solid waste management permit application for a commercial hazardous waste treatment facility to DEP. After a series of administrative completeness reviews, DEP found the application to be administratively complete and commenced a 10-month technical review in July 2018.
Air Quality Plan Approval Application: Elcon applied for an Air Quality Plan Approval as a minor facility on October 16, 2018. The application has been deemed administratively complete and is currently under technical review. The review ensures that the facility will meet all applicable rules and regulations, as well as meeting the best available technology, for any air pollution sources and any associated air pollution control equipment.
NPDES General Permit Application: Elcon applied for a General Stormwater Discharge permit on October 16, 2018. The administratively complete application is currently under technical review. NPDES (National Pollutants Discharge Elimination System) permits and best management practices are used to control stormwater runoff and pollution prevention. This permit would be limited to stormwater discharges only.
More information on the project can be found by visiting www.dep.pa.gov/elcon
A number of local citizen and environmental groups oppose the plan, including United Against Elcon and the Clean Air Council.
If the hotel parking is gone when you arrive, you'll find ample parking in the shopping center lot across the street (Oxford Valley Road) in Langhorne Plaza which is southeast of the hotel and adjacent to Chick Fil A.
