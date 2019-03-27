Stevens Institute’s Towering University Center Set to Go

Chris Fry reports for JERSEY DIGS
A stroll around Hoboken’s only higher education facility presently features a soundtrack of construction buzz, and the biggest project on campus that looks to reshape the city’s skyline will be commencing in the coming weeks.
Two glass towers and a new university center will soon be rising on a hilltop property at Stevens Institute of Technology, who recently put up fencing around two buildings just south of the Howe Center. Demolition work is slated to commence soon at Jacobus and Hayden Halls, two older brick buildings that will be replaced by the ambitious University Center.
The project is made possible by new zoning enacted by the city last year, which created a University District that allowed greater building height in certain areas of the campus. Hoboken’s planning board later approved the institute’s 75,000-square-foot University Center, which will be LEED Silver Certified and rise about 222 feet at the highest point. Plans were drawn up by Baltimore-based Design Collective and Wallace Roberts and Todd.
Like this? Click to receive free updates
No comments:
Post a Comment