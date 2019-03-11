Two panels to address NJ's energy future. Are you going?

[Editor's Note: Interested in or concerned about New Jersey's energy future? Our friends at NJ Spotlight are presenting what promises to be an informative event on Friday morning. Sign up here]
An NJ Spotlight Roundtable: A Map To New Jersey's Clean Energy Future
Friday, March 15, 2019, from 8 am-11:30 am
By 2050, New Jersey aims to be a carbon-free economy. However, it has yet to chart a road map for achieving that goal. What needs to happen to transition us from here - a state that now relies on natural gas for 40 percent of its electricity and 75 percent of its home heating - to there? How do we electrify our transportation system, modernize an aging power grid, and seamlessly integrate clean energy? How can we use energy more efficiently?
In the first of a series of energy roundtables in 2019, NJ Spotlight will ask experts about the challenges, pitfalls, and benefits of transitioning to a clean energy future and for their practical suggestions toward attaining the goal.
The keynote address will frame considerations vital to the clean energy road map such as the evolving roles of utilities, markets, customers, and regulators in the state's migration to a 21st-century electric system and the realization of a 100% clean energy future. Attendees may submit questions for consideration in advance of the event as part of the registration process.
Keynote:
Scott A. Weiner, Esq., Florio Perrucci Steinhardt & Cappelli LLC; former Deputy, Markets and Innovation, NY State Department of Public Service; former President, NJ Board of Public Utilities; former Commissioner, NJ Department of Environmental Protection & Energy
Panel A: Roles of Utilities and Markets
Curtis Fisher, Northeast Regional Executive Director, Conservation Programs, National Wildlife Federation
Nicole Sitaranam, Senior Manager, Public Policy, Sunrun
Senator Bob Smith, Chair, Environment and Energy Committee, New Jersey State Senate
Geraldine Smith, Deputy General Counsel and Managing Director, Environment, PSEG
Panel B: Roles of Priorities and Technologies
Larry Barth, Director, Corporate Strategy, New Jersey Resources Clean Energy Ventures
Sara Bluhm, Director, Division of Clean Energy, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities
Frank A. Felder, Ph.D, Director, Rutgers Energy Institute; Director, Center for Energy, Economic & Environmental Policy, Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy, Rutgers University
Amy Goldsmith, New Jersey Director, Clean Water Action; Board Member, NJ Work Environment Council; Appointee, NJDEP Clean Water Council
Moderator:
Tom Johnson, Energy Reporter, NJ Spotlight
