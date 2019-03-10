What if a border wall could pay for itself?

Building an energy corridor along the border instead of just
a wall would be a 'giant leap for mankind,' bringing security and jobs to the region, says a Purdue University-led national consortium of engineers and scientists
a wall would be a 'giant leap for mankind,' bringing security and jobs to the region, says a Purdue University-led national consortium of engineers and scientists
Purdue University News:
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Instead of a wall, build a first-of-its-kind energy park that spans the 1,954 miles of the border between the United States and Mexico to bring energy, water, jobs and border security to the region.
That's the audacious plan put forward by a consortium of 28 prestigious engineers and scientists from across the nation who propose that the two nations work together on an enormous infrastructure project: a complex train of solar energy panels, wind turbines, natural gas pipelines, desalination facilities that together would create an industrial park along the border unlike anything found anywhere else in the world.
The facilities would provide the desired border security, the researchers say, because utility facilities and infrastructure must
be well-protected. The connected energy parks would also be an economic driver, both in the construction of the facilities themselves and in the businesses that would be attracted to the region by cheap electricity and plentiful water resources. Comments from
co-authors of the proposal to build an energy-water-security corridor are available here.
be well-protected. The connected energy parks would also be an economic driver, both in the construction of the facilities themselves and in the businesses that would be attracted to the region by cheap electricity and plentiful water resources. Comments from
co-authors of the proposal to build an energy-water-security corridor are available here.
Luciano Castillo, Purdue University's Kenninger Professor of Renewable Energy and Power Systems, and lead of the consortium, says if enacted, the mega infrastructure project would have a historic positive effect for both nations.
"Just like the transcontinental railroad transformed the United States in the 19th century, or the Interstate system transformed the 20th century, this would be a national infrastructure project for the 21st century," Castillo says. "It would do for the Southwest what
the Tennessee Valley Authority has done for the Southeast over the last several decades."
the Tennessee Valley Authority has done for the Southeast over the last several decades."
Ronald Adrian, Regent’s Professor at Arizona State University
and a member of the prestigious National Academy of Engineering, says this proposal, although a huge undertaking, is worth serious study.
and a member of the prestigious National Academy of Engineering, says this proposal, although a huge undertaking, is worth serious study.
“At first blush, the idea seems too big, too aggressive, but consider the Roman aqueducts or the transcontinental railroads — enormous undertakings that gave enormous benefits. The cost of providing basic, essential infrastructure to the borderlands is tiny compared to the opportunities it creates,” he says. “I view this project as a means of creating wealth by turning unused land of little value along the border into valuable land that has power,
water access and ultimately agriculture, industry, jobs, workers
and communities. With only a wall, you still have unused land of little value.”
water access and ultimately agriculture, industry, jobs, workers
and communities. With only a wall, you still have unused land of little value.”
Carlos Castillo-Chavez, Regent's Professor at Arizona State University, says a cooperative effort between the United States a
nd Mexico to address the issues of the border region would reinforce the cultural ties that have existed for hundreds of years.
nd Mexico to address the issues of the border region would reinforce the cultural ties that have existed for hundreds of years.
"The USA-Mexico border is home to families with common bonds, large Spanglish-proficient communities, talented creative large pools of young people, intersecting cultural ties and more. These communities have faced day and night similar ecological, health, education, energy, water and security challenges," Castillo-Chavez says. "They know that solutions must address these challenges across both nations. There are no effective single-territory solutions."
The plan was first reported by Scientific American; the full proposal is available online.
Contributing to border security
The first question often raised about the proposal is about border security and, Castillo says, the energy parks would provide ample security.
"All utility plants, pipelines and other energy production facilities have security — as any infrastructure will have under any conditions,” he says. “In addition to physical security features,
such as multiple levels of fencing, these pipelines and facilities would also have electronic sensors and drone surveillance. This would allow areas for wildlife to continue to migrate while alerting officials to anyone crossing the border illegally."
such as multiple levels of fencing, these pipelines and facilities would also have electronic sensors and drone surveillance. This would allow areas for wildlife to continue to migrate while alerting officials to anyone crossing the border illegally."
Like this? Click to receive free updates
Adrian agrees: “The measures being undertaken to control the U.S.-Mexican border with a barrier ( the 'wall') are entirely compatible with a long bank of solar panels backed by a super pipeline — same land, similar construction issues, and the fact
that each of these systems is a barrier to some degree.”
that each of these systems is a barrier to some degree.”
The idea of combining the border security wall or fence with solar energy panels isn't original — in fact, President Trump himself has floated the idea as one of many possibilities.
"This is a different kind of initiative that will solve many existing challenges while bringing people together," Castillo says. "It will bring energy, water and education to create more opportunities
for the USA and Mexico on both sides."
for the USA and Mexico on both sides."
We're always looking for stories that might interest our readers. A friend spotted this one and emailed us the link. If you come across something so interesting that it cries out to be shared, please send it along to editor@enviropolitics.com If we agree, you'll see it here soon. Thanks.
No comments:
Post a Comment